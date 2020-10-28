Raymond James Weighs in on Conifex Timber Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:CFF)

Conifex Timber Inc (TSE:CFF) – Investment analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Conifex Timber in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.09). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $1.75 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Conifex Timber’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$10.79 million for the quarter.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Conifex Timber from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. CIBC increased their target price on Conifex Timber from C$1.15 to C$1.85 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th.

Shares of CFF stock opened at C$1.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.95. Conifex Timber has a 12-month low of C$0.25 and a 12-month high of C$1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.14 million and a P/E ratio of -0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.88.

Conifex Timber Company Profile

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Lumber and Bioenergy. The Lumber segment is involved in timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; processing logs into lumber and wood chips; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

