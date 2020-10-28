Raymond James Weighs in on Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO)’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) (TSE:ALS) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) decreased their target price on shares of Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$16.25 to C$15.75 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Laurentian decreased their target price on shares of Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$16.25 to C$15.75 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of TSE:ALS opened at C$11.44 on Monday. Altius Minerals Co. has a 52 week low of C$6.29 and a 52 week high of C$12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.10, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $474.35 million and a PE ratio of 34.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.10.

Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) (TSE:ALS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$13.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.40 million.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; development stage royalties in renewable energy; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

