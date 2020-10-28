Raymond James Comments on NEWMONT GOLD-TS’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:NGT)

NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT) – Stock analysts at Raymond James upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NEWMONT GOLD-TS in a report released on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.04. Raymond James also issued estimates for NEWMONT GOLD-TS’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.76 EPS.

NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.18 billion.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on NEWMONT GOLD-TS from C$125.00 to C$121.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Shares of TSE NGT opened at C$81.15 on Monday. NEWMONT GOLD-TS has a 12-month low of C$44.00 and a 12-month high of C$96.45. The company has a market cap of $65.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$83.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$84.63.

About NEWMONT GOLD-TS

Newmont Goldcorp Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

