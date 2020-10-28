Raymond James Comments on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO)’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) in a research note issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.68. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.25 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$11.00 to C$1.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.50.

MTL opened at C$9.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $941.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.55. Mullen Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$3.85 and a 12 month high of C$10.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.76.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.25%.

In other Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) news, Senior Officer Peter W. Stephen Clark bought 30,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$287,640.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at C$432,400. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 32,415 shares of company stock worth $304,946.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

