Raymond James Comments on Kinross Gold Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) – Research analysts at Raymond James increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Kinross Gold in a report issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.21. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.55.

KGC opened at $8.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.85. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $10.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 7th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 401,750 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 22.7% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 13,010 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 7.0% in the second quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 45,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 35.4% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 6.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,657 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

