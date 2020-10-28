Raymond James Comments on Interfor Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:IFP)

Interfor Corp (TSE:IFP) – Research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Interfor in a report released on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the company will earn $1.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.32. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Interfor’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

Get Interfor alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Interfor from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Interfor from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. TD Securities raised shares of Interfor from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Interfor from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Interfor from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Shares of IFP opened at C$15.85 on Monday. Interfor has a fifty-two week low of C$4.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.75 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.31, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a PE ratio of -15.69.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$396.78 million during the quarter.

About Interfor

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.