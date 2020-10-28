Raymond James Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) – Analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kinross Gold in a research note issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.28. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$15.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at C$11.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.37. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of C$4.00 and a 12-month high of C$13.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.56.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.40 billion for the quarter.

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 10,000 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.51, for a total transaction of C$125,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,839 shares in the company, valued at C$160,615.89.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.