Raymond James Analysts Give Interfor (TSE:IFP) a C$23.50 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$23.50 price objective on Interfor (TSE:IFP) in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Interfor’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Interfor from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Interfor from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. CIBC lifted their target price on Interfor from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. TD Securities upgraded Interfor from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and set a C$22.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Interfor from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th.

IFP opened at C$15.85 on Monday. Interfor has a 52 week low of C$4.75 and a 52 week high of C$19.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.31.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$396.78 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Interfor will post 1.9199998 earnings per share for the current year.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

