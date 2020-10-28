Raymond James Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) – Raymond James upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.11. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Get Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) alerts:

LUN has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$12.75 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.00 target price on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. CIBC upped their target price on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their target price on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.04.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) stock opened at C$8.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 120.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.34. Lundin Mining Co. has a 52 week low of C$4.08 and a 52 week high of C$8.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.99.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$739.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$654.24 million.

In other Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.33, for a total transaction of C$366,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,466,080. Insiders have sold 89,800 shares of company stock valued at $732,885 over the last 90 days.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.