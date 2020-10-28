Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) Receives “Buy” Rating from National Securities

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at National Securities in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $35.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock. National Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 53.24% from the company’s current price.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Raven Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

Shares of Raven Industries stock opened at $22.84 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.70 million, a PE ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.44. Raven Industries has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $38.00.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $85.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.60 million. Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 9.96%. On average, research analysts forecast that Raven Industries will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marc E. Lebaron acquired 4,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.18 per share, with a total value of $109,986.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,782.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RAVN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Raven Industries during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Raven Industries by 366.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Raven Industries by 213.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Raven Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace/defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable farmers to enhance farm yields.

