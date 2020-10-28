Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Upgraded by Bank of America to Buy

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Range Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Mizuho started coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Range Resources from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.12.

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $8.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.72. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $9.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. Range Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 79.81%. The business had revenue of $376.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Range Resources will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 26.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,400,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $69,313,000 after buying an additional 6,345,693 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,933,294 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $146,004,000 after buying an additional 1,105,999 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,546,000. Exor Investments UK LLP grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 69.7% during the second quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 7,115,947 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,063,000 after buying an additional 2,923,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,655,008 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $20,579,000 after buying an additional 143,932 shares during the last quarter.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

