Radian Group (RDN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect Radian Group to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.55). Radian Group had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $364.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Radian Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:RDN opened at $17.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Radian Group has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $26.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.32.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RDN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Radian Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.83.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

