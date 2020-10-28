Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Up 6.1%

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) shares shot up 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $266.57 and last traded at $263.42. 975,574 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 946,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $248.21.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QDEL. BidaskClub raised Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Quidel from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Quidel from $306.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on Quidel to $279.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Quidel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.43.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.64 and a beta of 0.84.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $201.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.40 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 23.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Werner Kroll sold 2,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total transaction of $595,658.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,120.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $234.12 per share, with a total value of $1,170,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,823 shares in the company, valued at $105,546,680.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 20,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,270,515 and have sold 40,591 shares valued at $11,297,268. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QDEL. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Quidel by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,895,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,814,000 after buying an additional 1,525,325 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quidel during the 2nd quarter worth $122,313,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Quidel by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 522,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,920,000 after purchasing an additional 256,436 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Quidel by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 388,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,906,000 after purchasing an additional 219,881 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Quidel by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 228,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,232,000 after purchasing an additional 124,688 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

