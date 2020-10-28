Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Price Target Raised to $149.00

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Mizuho from $144.00 to $149.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.18% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Argus raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.83.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $127.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.07. Quest Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $73.02 and a fifty-two week high of $131.81. The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.22.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.56. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 10,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,306,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,723,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 58,392 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $6,458,155.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,803 shares in the company, valued at $14,024,411.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 396,430 shares of company stock valued at $47,039,374. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 22,253 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 8.5% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 276,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,566,000 after acquiring an additional 21,802 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.9% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 5,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

