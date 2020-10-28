Quarterhill Inc. Acquires 10,000 Shares of Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) (TSE:QTRH) Stock

Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) (TSE:QTRH) insider Quarterhill Inc. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.58 per share, with a total value of C$25,829.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$129,145.

Quarterhill Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 21st, Quarterhill Inc. bought 10,000 shares of Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.66 per share, with a total value of C$26,597.00.

On Monday, October 19th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 10,000 shares of Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.59 per share, with a total value of C$25,860.00.

On Thursday, October 15th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.30 per share, with a total value of C$46,020.00.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 35,000 shares of Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.14 per share, with a total value of C$74,795.00.

On Friday, October 9th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 35,000 shares of Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.12 per share, with a total value of C$74,098.50.

On Wednesday, October 7th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 23,100 shares of Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,487.83.

On Monday, October 5th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 50,000 shares of Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$91,810.00.

On Friday, October 2nd, Quarterhill Inc. bought 18,900 shares of Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,776.00.

On Wednesday, September 30th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 40,000 shares of Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$72,000.00.

On Monday, September 28th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 31,800 shares of Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$57,558.00.

Shares of TSE:QTRH opened at C$2.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $304.38 million and a P/E ratio of 12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.32. Quarterhill Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.30 and a 1 year high of C$2.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 18.03%.

Several research firms have commented on QTRH. Cormark dropped their target price on Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) from C$2.40 to C$2.80 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) from C$3.47 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th.

Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) Company Profile

Quarterhill Inc focuses on acquisition and management of technology companies that provides products and services worldwide. Its Technology Licensing segment includes patents relating to 3D television, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, intelligent personal assistant, enhanced image processing, streaming video, non-volatile flash and other memory, semiconductor clocking, LED lighting, and various other technologies; automotive headlight assemblies, phased loop semiconductor licensing, microcontrollers applicable to safety-critical aerospace, computer gaming, CMOS image sensors, building automation, and smart meter monitoring; and medical, industrial, and automotive applications.

