Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,613 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Qualys were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 253.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,063 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $96.03 on Wednesday. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.37 and a twelve month high of $125.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.34 and a 200-day moving average of $105.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.39 and a beta of 0.85.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. Qualys had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $88.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

QLYS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Qualys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.85.

In other Qualys news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.89, for a total value of $98,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,018 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,970.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Pace sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $3,692,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,447,558.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,382 shares of company stock valued at $5,520,908. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

