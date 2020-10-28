Qorvo (QRVO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.94 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.37. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $787.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Qorvo’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Qorvo to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Qorvo stock opened at $131.28 on Wednesday. Qorvo has a 12-month low of $67.54 and a 12-month high of $140.69. The stock has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In related news, Director Walter H. Wilkinson sold 2,347 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.80, for a total value of $314,028.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,089 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,308.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,440 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $181,108.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,954,580.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,658 shares of company stock valued at $3,151,072 in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on QRVO shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Qorvo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.86.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

