Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) Reduced by Wedbush

TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of TCF Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.84. Wedbush also issued estimates for TCF Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TCF. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on TCF Financial from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on TCF Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on TCF Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TCF Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.64.

Shares of NYSE TCF opened at $27.01 on Wednesday. TCF Financial has a 1-year low of $16.96 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.32. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $420.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCF. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $450,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in TCF Financial in the first quarter valued at about $297,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in TCF Financial by 209.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 21,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 14,664 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in TCF Financial by 22.6% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 110,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after buying an additional 20,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in TCF Financial by 14.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 70,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 8,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

In other TCF Financial news, EVP William S. Henak sold 21,000 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $574,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,618,354.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

