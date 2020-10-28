Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Graco in a research note issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.44. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Graco’s FY2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

GGG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Graco in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Graco from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Graco from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Graco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $62.84 on Monday. Graco has a twelve month low of $38.43 and a twelve month high of $67.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.26.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $439.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.17 million. Graco had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 17.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the second quarter worth about $1,355,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 760.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 22,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 19,740 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the third quarter worth about $2,471,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Graco by 14.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 405,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,780,000 after buying an additional 52,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Graco by 31.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 98,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after buying an additional 23,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Sheahan sold 55,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $2,989,764.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,310 shares in the company, valued at $6,231,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lee R. Mitau sold 21,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $1,358,301.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 188,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,037,352.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 340,507 shares of company stock worth $20,220,455. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

