Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Boosted by William Blair

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Graco in a research report issued on Thursday, October 22nd. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.41. William Blair also issued estimates for Graco’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Graco from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Graco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Graco in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Graco from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $62.84 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.26. Graco has a 52-week low of $38.43 and a 52-week high of $67.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. Graco had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $439.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Sheahan sold 55,800 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $2,989,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,231,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela F. Wordell sold 4,485 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $243,311.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,837.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 340,507 shares of company stock valued at $20,220,455 over the last quarter. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Graco by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,215,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,051 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Graco by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,691,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,174,000 after purchasing an additional 361,935 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Graco by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,612,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,375,000 after purchasing an additional 345,010 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Graco by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,416,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,948,000 after purchasing an additional 53,182 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Graco by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,206,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,903,000 after purchasing an additional 302,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

