Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Civista Bancshares, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Civista Bancshares in a research note issued on Sunday, October 25th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.52. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CIVB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Stephens initiated coverage on Civista Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on Civista Bancshares in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.75 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.65.

CIVB stock opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. Civista Bancshares has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $24.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $232.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.16.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 23.92%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 19th. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is 21.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Civista Bancshares by 29.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Civista Bancshares by 30.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $273,000. 54.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

