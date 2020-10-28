Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Issued By Piper Sandler

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Heartland Financial USA in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.09. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on HTLF. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Heartland Financial USA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

HTLF stock opened at $33.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.39 and its 200 day moving average is $32.03. Heartland Financial USA has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $51.85.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.31. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 8.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTLF. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 728.7% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 43,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 249.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. 56.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Robert B. Engel purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $30,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,140.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert B. Engel purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.01 per share, for a total transaction of $66,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 7,000 shares of company stock worth $204,650. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.32%.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

