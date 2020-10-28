Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Issued By Barrington Research

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research raised their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of ViacomCBS in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 22nd. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.81. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ViacomCBS’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VIAC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America cut ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ViacomCBS from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.17.

NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $28.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.56. ViacomCBS has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

