Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Issued By KeyCorp

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Gentex in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 25th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.41. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $474.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.79 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 18.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GNTX. B. Riley raised their price target on Gentex from $33.00 to $38.75 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Gentex in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Gentex from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gentex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.84.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $28.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.13. Gentex has a 12-month low of $19.48 and a 12-month high of $31.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.92%.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $154,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $77,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,332.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,700 shares of company stock worth $897,075 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the third quarter worth about $36,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1,265.9% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the third quarter worth about $65,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 38.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

