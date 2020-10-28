Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Trisura Group Ltd Boosted by Analyst (TSE:TSU)

Trisura Group Ltd (TSE:TSU) – Stock analysts at Cormark increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trisura Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 26th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.72.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$42.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$38.60 million.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TSU. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$110.00 price objective on shares of Trisura Group in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a C$93.00 price objective on shares of Trisura Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$114.00 price objective on shares of Trisura Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$62.00 to C$107.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$103.14.

Shares of TSU stock opened at C$87.75 on Wednesday. Trisura Group has a 52 week low of C$31.01 and a 52 week high of C$96.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$85.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$67.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $901.11 million and a PE ratio of 34.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.27.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

