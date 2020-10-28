Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Increased by Analyst

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Revolve Group in a research note issued on Thursday, October 22nd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. B. Riley also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Revolve Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $20.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.82. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $7.17 and a 12 month high of $24.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.23.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $142.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.68 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 26.98%.

In related news, COO David Pujades sold 12,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total value of $250,105.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,105.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 8,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $169,310.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,217.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,553,696 shares of company stock worth $252,286,682. Insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 198.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 290.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

