Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Pacific Ethanol Inc Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:PEIX)

Pacific Ethanol Inc (NASDAQ:PEIX) – Stock analysts at BWS Financial dropped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Pacific Ethanol in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 27th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.34. BWS Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Pacific Ethanol’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.49. Pacific Ethanol had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $212.07 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PEIX. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Pacific Ethanol from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Pacific Ethanol from $3.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pacific Ethanol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ PEIX opened at $7.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $414.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Pacific Ethanol has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $11.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.95.

In other news, VP Christopher W. Wright sold 82,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $414,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 168,110 shares in the company, valued at $840,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 32,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $109,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 156,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,579.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 105,505 shares of company stock valued at $358,678 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, distillers yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

