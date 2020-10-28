Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) Increased by Analyst

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) – Research analysts at Raymond James increased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Maverix Metals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.02. Raymond James also issued estimates for Maverix Metals’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Maverix Metals from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. National Bank Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Maverix Metals in a research report on Friday, September 25th. CIBC increased their price target on Maverix Metals from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Maverix Metals in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.57.

MMX stock opened at $5.52 on Monday. Maverix Metals has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The firm has a market cap of $707.32 million, a P/E ratio of -137.97 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.28 and its 200-day moving average is $4.64. The company has a current ratio of 12.76, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Maverix Metals had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMX. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Maverix Metals by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 635,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maverix Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Maverix Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,843,000. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maverix Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.13% of the company’s stock.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and other metals. As of December 31, 2019, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

