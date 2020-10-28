Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS) Increased by Analyst

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lassonde Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 26th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.44 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.15. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lassonde Industries’ Q4 2020 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.65 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

Get Lassonde Industries alerts:

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported C$3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.88 by C$0.87. The firm had revenue of C$498.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$487.70 million.

Lassonde Industries has a 12 month low of C$209.50 and a 12 month high of C$269.18.

About Lassonde Industries

Lassonde Industries Inc is a Canada-based company, which develops, manufactures and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. The Company is a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a producer of cranberry sauces. The Company operates in two market segments: the retail segment and the food service segment.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Lassonde Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lassonde Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.