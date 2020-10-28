Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for iQIYI, Inc. Increased by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:IQ)

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for iQIYI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 25th. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.44) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.53). KeyCorp also issued estimates for iQIYI’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.73) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.25) EPS.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($1.47). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 118.55%.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Monday, October 5th. New Street Research cut shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub lowered iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on iQIYI from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, CLSA cut iQIYI from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. iQIYI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of IQ stock opened at $23.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.89 and a 200-day moving average of $20.68. The company has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. iQIYI has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQ. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI in the 1st quarter worth about $568,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in iQIYI by 5,895.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 701,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,267,000 after acquiring an additional 689,803 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of iQIYI by 35.7% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 418,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,707,000 after purchasing an additional 139,000 shares in the last quarter. 27.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. It operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

