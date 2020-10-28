Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSC.TO) (TSE:GSC) Reduced by Desjardins

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSC.TO) (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) – Analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSC.TO) in a report released on Thursday, October 22nd. Desjardins analyst A. Breichmanas now expects that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. Desjardins also issued estimates for Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSC.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$8.00 target price on shares of Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSC.TO) in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSC.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$5.00 to C$6.75 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSC.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research note on Friday, September 11th.

GSC stock opened at C$5.72 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.92. Golden Star Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$2.56 and a 52-week high of C$6.89. The firm has a market cap of $628.99 million and a P/E ratio of -13.00.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSC.TO) (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$118.73 million for the quarter.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

