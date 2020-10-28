Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) Reduced by National Bank Financial

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) – National Bank Financial lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.05). National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO)’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

Get First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) alerts:

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.24) by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.39 billion.

FM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$14.10 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$14.75 to C$17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.53.

Shares of TSE:FM opened at C$14.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$12.71 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.76. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion and a PE ratio of -24.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.70. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$4.71 and a 12-month high of C$14.85.

In other news, Senior Officer Wyatt Mckinlay Buck sold 36,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total transaction of C$516,044.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$510,066.70.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.