Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Reduced by Analyst

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Cinemark in a research report issued on Monday, October 26th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.55) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.31). Barrington Research currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($4.92) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.50) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Cinemark from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cinemark from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Cinemark from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cinemark in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.42.

CNK stock opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. Cinemark has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $37.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.35 million, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average of $12.62.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.01. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 99.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cinemark in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 233.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter worth about $85,000. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

