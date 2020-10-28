Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) Cut by Cormark

Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) – Cormark cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note issued on Monday, October 26th. Cormark analyst A. Arif now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. Cormark also issued estimates for Cenovus Energy’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.65.

NYSE CVE opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.22. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $10.52.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

