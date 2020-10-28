Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Aon PLC Lowered by Piper Sandler (NYSE:AON)

Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for AON in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.53. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for AON’s FY2020 earnings at $9.76 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $3.97 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.88 EPS.

Get AON alerts:

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 64.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $247.00 price target on shares of AON in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $206.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.64.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $199.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $204.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.14. AON has a twelve month low of $143.93 and a twelve month high of $238.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AON by 71.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in AON by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in AON by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.