Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Raised by Analyst

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Alphabet in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 25th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now forecasts that the information services provider will earn $11.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $11.09. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $1,955.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1,550.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,685.59.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,598.88 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,726.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,510.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,458.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market cap of $1,087.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

