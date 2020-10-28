Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO) Issued By Raymond James (TSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO) (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) – Stock analysts at Raymond James raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO) in a research note issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.77. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

Get Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO) alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO) from C$184.00 to C$188.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO) from C$200.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO) from C$235.00 to C$245.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO) from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO) from C$215.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

Shares of FNV stock opened at C$181.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 13.54 and a quick ratio of 11.99. The company has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 163.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$186.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$191.43. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of C$105.93 and a one year high of C$222.15.

Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO) (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$270.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$261.72 million.

In other news, Senior Officer Sandip Rana sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$208.46, for a total value of C$2,084,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,471,565.30. Also, Director Catharine Elizabeth Goddard Farrow sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$199.51, for a total value of C$997,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$60,052.21.

About Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.