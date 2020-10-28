Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Issued By National Bank Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Sun Life Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.87. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.76 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SLF. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up from $55.50) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Shares of NYSE:SLF opened at $40.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.19. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of $24.37 and a 12-month high of $50.13. The company has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 39,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the third quarter worth $220,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the third quarter worth $292,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 288,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the third quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 25th. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.16%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

