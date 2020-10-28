Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Pioneer Natural Resources Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 26th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.33. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ FY2020 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PXD. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Argus lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $109.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.09.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $83.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.14. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $159.01. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.26%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,294 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 200.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.1% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,191 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.6% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,967 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.1% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 54,800 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.89%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

