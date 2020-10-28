Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Palantir Technologies Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:PLTR)

Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Palantir Technologies’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PLTR. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

NYSE PLTR opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $11.42.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000.

In other Palantir Technologies news, CEO Alexander C. Karp sold 11,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $111,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,426,496 shares in the company, valued at $62,337,011.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Shyam Sankar sold 1,405,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $14,225,835.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,666,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,346,670.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,385,740 shares of company stock worth $169,948,219 in the last quarter.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

