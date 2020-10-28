Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Issued By B. Riley

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note issued on Monday, October 26th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.02). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Compass Point initiated coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.55.

Shares of FTAI opened at $17.30 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.82 and a 200 day moving average of $13.76. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $21.73. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.78.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $94.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.35 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 35.47%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Washington State Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,097,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 7.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,915,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,908,000 after purchasing an additional 212,467 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 178.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,086,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,466 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 35.4% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,123,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,595,000 after purchasing an additional 293,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 1,023.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 955,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,410,000 after purchasing an additional 870,322 shares in the last quarter. 50.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Eun Nam purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.11 per share, for a total transaction of $37,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,775. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

