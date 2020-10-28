Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Decreased by Seaport Global Securities

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Chart Industries in a research note issued on Monday, October 26th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.80. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Chart Industries’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.07.

Chart Industries stock opened at $87.16 on Wednesday. Chart Industries has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $91.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 52.51 and a beta of 1.68.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $273.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Chart Industries’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth $78,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 10.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 61.6% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.