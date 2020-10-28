Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for USANA Health Sciences in a report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for USANA Health Sciences’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $298.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

USNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

NYSE:USNA opened at $83.81 on Monday. USANA Health Sciences has a 1 year low of $43.01 and a 1 year high of $92.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.69. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USNA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $355,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,623,000 after buying an additional 10,032 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 7,842 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Myron W. Wentz sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $48,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Walter Noot sold 351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $29,743.74. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,470.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 607,572 shares of company stock valued at $48,623,772. Company insiders own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

