Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for The Simply Good Foods Company Cut by Seaport Global Securities (NASDAQ:SMPL)

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for The Simply Good Foods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 27th. Seaport Global Securities analyst E. Larson now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for The Simply Good Foods’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Get The Simply Good Foods alerts:

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $222.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.93 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded The Simply Good Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

SMPL opened at $20.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The Simply Good Foods has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $28.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMPL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the first quarter worth $54,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 19.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 379.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 22,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,747,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,662,000 after buying an additional 62,742 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, and Atkins Endulge brand names. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.