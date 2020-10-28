Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for M&T Bank Co. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for M&T Bank in a report issued on Sunday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.71 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MTB. Wolfe Research cut shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $148.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.73.

M&T Bank stock opened at $99.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.11 and its 200 day moving average is $103.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $85.09 and a 52-week high of $174.00.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.14. M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 10.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.50 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 298.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 11,525.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $89,694.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

