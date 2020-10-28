Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Lifted by Analyst

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of HCA Healthcare in a report released on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst S. James now expects that the company will earn $2.83 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.79. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.47 EPS.

HCA has been the subject of several other reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. CSFB upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.10.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $130.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.26. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $58.38 and a 12 month high of $151.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 589.47% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total transaction of $2,005,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,851,954.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.97, for a total value of $33,774.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,622.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,481 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,363. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $1,113,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 504,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,407 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.2% during the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 13.8% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. 68.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

