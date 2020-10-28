Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Increased by B. Riley

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) – Analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report issued on Tuesday, October 27th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the energy company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.06. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alliance Resource Partners’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The energy company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.33. Alliance Resource Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 8.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share.

ARLP has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine lowered Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Alliance Resource Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

NASDAQ:ARLP opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.62. Alliance Resource Partners has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $13.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average of $3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLP. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 242.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 186,519 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 132,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 207.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,049 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 39,865 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 26.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,534 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 23,713 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.41% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Minerals. It produces a range of thermal and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents.

