Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for 207747 (OTC.TO) (TSE:OTC) Cut by Analyst

207747 (OTC.TO) (TSE:OTC) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for 207747 (OTC.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 26th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.87.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on OTC. Pi Financial reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of 207747 (OTC.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Beacon Securities cut shares of 207747 (OTC.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

207747 (OTC.TO) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.10 billion.

