Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Capstar Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 26th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.25. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Capstar Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CSTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine cut Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Capstar Financial from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTR opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $236.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.72. Capstar Financial has a 1 year low of $7.44 and a 1 year high of $17.48.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 16.15%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 547,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 317,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 163,926 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 303,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 13,807 shares during the period. Finally, Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 124,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 69,142 shares during the period. 33.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

