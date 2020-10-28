Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) Short Interest Up 1,660.0% in October

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,600 shares, an increase of 1,660.0% from the September 30th total of 3,500 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 100,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pyxis Tankers stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 46,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.22% of Pyxis Tankers at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pyxis Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th.

Shares of PXS opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.87. Pyxis Tankers has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $18.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.41.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $5.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 million. Analysts predict that Pyxis Tankers will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

